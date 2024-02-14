‘Digital India’ future skills summit to unveil 20 strategic collaborations

New Delhi, Feb 14 The government on Wednesday said it will hold the first-ever ‘Future Skills Summit’ in Guwahati on Thursday where more than 20 strategic collaborations in skilling will be unveiled.

The summit, to be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is expected to see more than 1,000 dignitaries, including thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, educators and technology enthusiasts.

“Discussions will revolve around the impact of rapid digitisation across the globe, highlighting the emergence of new opportunities for young Indians in next-gen, cutting-edge technologies like AI, ML, semiconductors, robotics, cyber security etc, which opens tremendous opportunities for young Indians,” the IT Ministry said in a statement.

Recognising that skills are the passport to prosperity, this summit is poised to formulate a roadmap in sync with the goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- to transform India into a global talent hub and capitalise on the opportunities thrown up by emerging technologies.

The event will bring together India’s finest minds to deliberate on strategies for shaping the future of talent in the country.

The summit will witness over 20 strategic collaborations between the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and Intel, HCL, Microsoft, Kindryl, IIM Raipur, IIITM Gwalior, Wipro and others.

The summit will feature four-panel discussions on themes, like ‘Semicon India,’ ‘IndiaAI,’ ‘Cyber Security and Emerging Technologies for Future Skills’ and ‘Digital Future Skills’.

