Dixon Technologies' unit partners Nokia to manufacture telecom products

New Delhi, May 7 Homegrown Dixon Technologies' subsidiary on Monday entered into an agreement with global telecommunications company Nokia for the development and manufacturing of telecom products.

The company's subsidiary -- Dixon Electro Appliances Private Limited (DEAPL) -- has partnered with Nokia Solutions and Networks OY, which is a developer and supplier of sophisticated communications equipment & terminals, accessories and connectivity solutions, the company said in an exchange filing.

"This association will give a strong impetus to India’s manufacturing competitiveness. There is tremendous scope and potential in the Telecom product market and it’s gratifying that Nokia has partnered with Dixon for its Telecom products segment," Atul B. Lall, VC & MD, Dixon Technologies, said in a statement.

"We are sure that with their vision and stringent industry-leading processes, combined with our expertise in manufacturing, Nokia’s customers are going to have an enriching experience," he added.

The manufacturing of the devices will take place at DEAPL's Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh, the company stated.

Dixon Technologies manufactures products for the consumer durables, lighting, and mobile phone markets in India.

Their product portfolio includes -- consumer electronics like LED TVs, home appliances like washing machines, lighting products like LED bulbs and tube lights & downlighters, mobile phones, and more.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor