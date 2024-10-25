Do not ignore your health, work with compassion: President Murmu to doctors

New Delhi, Oct 25 President Droupadi Murmu on Friday urged doctors to not ignore their health and to work with compassion and sensitivity.

She said this while addressing the second convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur today.

“On many occasions, you will be working in a stressful environment. Take care of your health and don't ignore it. To increase trust and betterment of patients, it is important for you to be healthy and look healthy,” Murmu said.

She noted that the government is enhancing access to health care for all citizens of the country.

“In the last decade, several steps have been taken to provide Universal Health coverage. Affordable and quality medicines are available to the people through Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). In the last ten years, there has been an increase in the number of seats in medical colleges for MBBS and PG. New AIIMS has also been established,” the President said.

Further, Murmu also stressed the need for modern technologies in the medical sector for the welfare of people living in remote areas of the country, citing the impact of such advancements on human lives.

“We have been passing through such an era wherein modern technologies greatly impact the life of humans rapidly. For the welfare of people living in remote areas, such technologies can be used,” she said.

Murmu noted that medical professionals have immense responsibilities to deliver as their decisions are linked to saving lives.

She added that medical professionals will play a decisive role in realising the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Importantly, the President called on doctors to work with human values of compassion and sensitivity.

“Always include these life values in your work area. This will give you success in your workplace, and your life will be meaningful,” Murmu said.

