Doctors caution on heat-related illness as mercury set to reach 40 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, April 6 As mercury is set to reach 40 degrees Celsius, doctors on Saturday advised caution on heat-related illness.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted a possibility of the temperatures rising to 39 degrees Celsius in the coming week in the national capital. Various parts of the country, including Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala are already facing severe heat levels.

"Be cautious. Watch for symptoms like dizziness, disorientation, or warm, wet skin. These could indicate cardiovascular distress from extreme heat," Pankaj Chaudhary - Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Max Hospital, Vaishali, told IANS.

"Remember, heat can be deadly, especially for vulnerable populations. Let's prioritise our well-being and adapt to these changing climate conditions," he added.

Early this week, the Health Ministry held a review meeting on public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses in the country.

"Timely, advance and wide awareness among people on preventive measures will hugely support in reducing the severe impact of such heat waves," said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired the meeting.

"Stay cool, stay safe. Remember, a little precaution goes a long way in keeping heat-related illnesses at bay," said the Health Ministry, issuing heatwave guidelines, on X.com.

Meanwhile, the doctors stressed to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, even if one is not thirsty, and to opt for water or non-alcoholic, decaffeinated beverages.

"As summer brings the threat of heatwaves, it's vital to protect yourself. Hydration is paramount; carry a water bottle when outdoors to regulate body temperature and prevent heat-related illnesses," Mohan Kumar Singh, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.

"Remember, dehydration poses serious risks, so drink water regularly to stay hydrated and maintain your well-being.

The doctors also advised to wear sunscreen, wear hats, and stay in the shade to minimise sun exposure; avoid strenuous exercise during peak heat hours, and wear loose, lightweight, and light-coloured clothing to stay comfortable.

