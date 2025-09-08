Doctors report rise in throat infections, flu and dengue in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 8 The incessant rains have triggered a wave of throat infections, flu, and dengue in the national capital, said health experts on Monday.

According to experts, high humidity, fluctuating temperatures, combined with waterlogging in many areas, are contributing to these conditions.

“Seasonal diseases such as Flu (influenza), vector-borne diseases (dengue) are showing up as trends in this season due to high transmission. Most of the cases are self-limiting and does not need any active medication or hospitalisation,” Dr. Harshal R Salve, Additional Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen an increase in the number of dengue cases. The common symptoms being seen among patients include fever, joint pains, body aches, rashes, and at times bleeding from any side,” added Dr. Rishikesh Desai, Internal Medicine expert from a leading city-based hospital.

The vector-borne diseases are caused by breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water and can also lead to diseases like malaria and Chikungunya.

According to the latest weekly report from Municipal Corporation Delhi, 499 cases of dengue have been recorded so far in 2025, along with 235 cases of malaria and 37 of chikungunya. This is higher than the 481 dengue, 210 malaria, and 29 chikungunya cases reported during the same period in 2024.

“Over the last few weeks, Delhi has experienced heavy rainfall, which has led to waterlogging. There's a high humidity, and there is a fluctuation in the temperature as well. All these features can affect health and give rise to water-borne diseases, vector-borne diseases, and also airborne or respiratory diseases,” Desai said.

He noted that “the increase in the humidity is also leading to throat infections. The patients are complaining of running nose or congested nose or throat discomfort along with fever”.

Fever, abdominal pain, loose motions, vomiting, and dehydration are the other common symptoms seen during this period, the experts said.

“Preventive measures for flu include cough hygiene, prevention of transmission by wearing a surgical mask, handwashing, and keeping hydration in check. If such conditions are present, then consult your doctor. Do not take any antibiotics without a prescription,” Salve said.

The expert also advised not to let water stagnate in the surroundings, and keep the surroundings clean to stop the breeding of mosquitoes. Use of mosquito repellents during daytime and wearing full-sleeved cloths can also help.

