Dr. Reddy’s tells Delhi HC it will not sell Novo Nordisk's Ozempic-like drug in India

New Delhi, May 31 Ahead of the much-anticipated launch of Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster weight-loss drug Ozempic Wegovy in India, Dr. Reddy’s has in an undertaking told the Delhi High Court it will not sell Danish drugmaker's Ozempic-like drug in India.

The undertaking follows a patent infringement plea filed by the Danish drugmaker against Reddy’s Laboratories and OneSource Speciality Pharma, earlier this week.

The advocates representing the Indian companies informed the court that they were granted a licence to manufacture semaglutide in December 2024 and have thus begun manufacturing it in April 2025.

While confirming they do not have a licence to sell the drug in India, the companies noted that they reserved the right to export it to countries where Novo Nordisk does not hold a patent.

However, Novo Nordisk objected to the proposed export of the drug.

The two companies have engaged in a legal battle over semaglutide -- the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic. The popular obesity and diabetes drugs work by reducing appetite and slowing down the movement of food in the body.

Novo Nordisk has alleged that Dr Reddy’s and OneSource are importing large quantities of semaglutide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) into India, and using it to manufacture and export formulations.

Novo Nordisk’s counsel submitted that exporting an infringing product also amounts to patent infringement under the Patents Act, of 1970.

On the other hand, Dr. Reddy’s contended that Semaglutide was already disclosed in Novo Nordisk’s earlier Indian patent.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker also accused Novo Nordisk of attempting to extend its monopoly by way of evergreening -- a strategy where patent holders make minor modifications to existing products or processes to extend their market exclusivity.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on August 19.

