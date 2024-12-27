Dr Singh played key role in elevating US-India ties, modernising relationship: USIBC

Washington, Dec 27 The US-India Business Council (USIBC) on Friday said that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh played a significant role in strengthening the US-India ties.

In a statement, the USIBC which represents hundreds of top global companies operating across the United States, India and the Indo-Pacific, said Dr Singh was “rightly regarded” as an architect of the modern bilateral relationship.

The Chair, President, Managing Director, member companies, and staff of the USIBC conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr Singh, and to the people of India, on his demise at age 92.

“Dr Singh played a key role in elevating US-India ties and modernising the relationship, and embarking both democracies on a steady path of strategic, economic and technological convergence," said USIBC President Ambassador (ret.). Atul Keshap.

Keshap further stated that through his sustained leadership in achieving the transformative agreement on civilian nuclear energy cooperation, “Dr Singh was rightly regarded as an architect of the modern bilateral relationship, and he will be remembered by many in America with honor and fondness for his gentle and clear leadership”.

Among the key highlights of Dr Singh's regime was the India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement 2008, which paved the way for civilian nuclear cooperation.

This ended India’s decades-long nuclear isolation, besides shaping the country's relationship with major powers, including the US.

The nuclear deal helped India elevate diplomatic ties with several countries like Japan, France, Australia and Germany, positioning the country as a responsible nuclear power.

Moreover, the liberalisation of India's economy in 1991 was a turning point in the country's post-independence history, which opened India’s doors to the global economy.

Established in 1975 at the behest of the US and Indian governments, the USIBC serves as the premier voice of industry and creates connections between businesses and governments across both countries.

