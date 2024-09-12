DRDO, Indian Navy successfully test Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile

New Delhi, Sep 12 In another milestone, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy on Thursday successfully conducted the flight test of the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, an official statement said.

According to officials, the flight test was carried out at 3 p.m. from a land-based vertical launcher against a low-flying, high-speed aerial target and found to have successfully tracked and engaged it, the Defence Ministry statement said.

This flight test was carried out to validate multiple updated elements of the weapon system, including the proximity fuse and seeker.

The performance of the system was meticulously tracked and confirmed by various instruments such as the Radar Electro-Optical Tracking System and telemetry deployed at ITR Chandipur.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the teams from DRDO and the Indian Navy for their achievement, saying that this test reaffirms the reliability and effectiveness of the VL-SRSAM weapon system.

Samir V. Kamat, Chairman, DRDO and Secretary, Defence Research and Development, also congratulated the teams involved, emphasising that the system will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy and serve as a force multiplier.

