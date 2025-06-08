DRDO transfers 9 technologies to industrial firms for production of defence vehicles

New Delhi, June 8 In line with the government’s vision to establish a robust defence industrial ecosystem with the participation of both public and private sectors, the Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE), a DRDO laboratory located in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, has taken a major step forward by transferring technologies of nine systems to 10 industries, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

The licensing agreements were handed over in the presence of Secretary, Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V. Kamat, during an event organised at the VRDE.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor