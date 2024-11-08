Drones to emerge as a game changer in fisheries: MoS George Kurian

Kochi, Nov 8 Drones will emerge as a game-changer in the fisheries sector, addressing several critical challenges with precision and efficiency, Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian said on Friday.

"Drones play a pivotal role in managing aquaculture farms, monitoring fish markets, and assessing damage to fisheries infrastructure, particularly during natural disasters when rescue operations are essential. Underwater drones further elevate their impact by closely monitoring fish behaviour in natural habitats, detecting signs of distress like erratic swimming patterns, providing real-time data that strengthens sustainable fisheries management," the minister said after inaugurating an awareness workshop and demonstration of drone applications in the fisheries sector held at ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here.

He further said that the Central government would develop 100 climate-resilient coastal fishermen villages (CRCFV) across the country to enhance the economic resilience of coastal fishing communities in the face of climate change challenges.

"The government has allocated Rs 2 crore per village under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for the development of essential fisheries infrastructure and facilities. The initiative will be fully funded by the Central government and is designed to support sustainable economic and livelihood opportunities for fishers, bolster infrastructure, and enhance resilience against climate threats," the Minister said.

The initiative will provide common facilities such as fish drying yards, processing centres, fish markets, and emergency rescue facilities, along with promoting climate-resilient practices like seaweed cultivation, artificial reefs, and green fuel initiatives. He further pointed out that the Department of Fisheries has decided to install transponders in about one lakh marine fishing vessels this year with an outlay of Rs 364 crore.

"This will provide a two-way communication system enabling real-time tracking of fishing vessels and helping fishermen to send short messages using their Android mobile phone while fishing up to 200 nautical miles from the coast. The system will provide weather alerts to the fishermen, including cyclone warnings, during any natural disaster. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) developed this technology indigenously using GSAT 6 Satellite," Kurian added.

The event featured a live demonstration of drone applications in fisheries, including the transportation of fish from the farm, dispensing aqua feeds, and rescue operations. Top officials also took part in the function.

