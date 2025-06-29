DSIR re-certifies TN institute as Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation

New Delhi, June 29 The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) has re-certified Sona College of Technology in Tamil Nadu — whose innovations contributed to ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan missions — as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO), it was announced on Sunday.

The SIRO certification enables institutions to undertake scientific and industrial research that promotes indigenous technology development, fosters self-reliance, and minimises reliance on foreign inputs.

“This is the fourth SIRO recertification for Sona College since 2016, highlighting its sustained focus on innovation through its 36 active R&D centres, includingSonaSPEED,” said the institute in a statement.

In the three years starting 2020, Sona College was granted 44 patents out of 423 patent filings and 324 published patents.

Moreover, in a major recognition of its academic and research excellence, the institute has also achieved the top faculty performance ranking in the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) among over 7,000 colleges during the January–May 2025 cycle.

NPTEL, India’s largest technical e-learning platform, is jointly managed by the IITs and IISc to enhance faculty development through online courses and certifications delivered via the ‘SWAYAM’ platform.

“We are proud towards our faculty who have propelled Sona to the top national rank in NPTEL.Their dedication ensures our students receive world-class education,” said Chocko Valliappa, Vice-Chairman of Sona College of Technology.

“Sona College’s commitment to academic excellence is deeply rooted in faculty development through NPTEL and innovation-led research across our 36 R&D centres, aligning with national priorities for self-reliance,” added Professor Dr. SRR Senthilkumar, Principal.

Last year, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) recommended a grant of Rs 5 crore for the Sona Incubation Foundation (SIF) project, with a 20 per cent contribution by the Sona College of Technology. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) also recommended Rs 2 crore as part of the ‘Startup India Seed Fund’ to the incubator.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor