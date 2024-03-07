DST, T-Hub launch centre to boost AI innovation, nurture startups in India

New Delhi, March 7 Innovation hub and ecosystem enabler T-Hub on Thursday collaborated with the Centre's Department of Science and Technology (DST) to inaugurate one-of-its-kind machine learning and artificial intelligence technology hub (MATH).

Operating as a Centre of Excellence (CoE), MATH aims to generate over 500 AI-related jobs by 2025 and nurture more than 150 startups annually.

"Together, T-Hub and MATH will empower entrepreneurs to harness the power of AI and ML, driving meaningful change and propelling India onto the global stage of technological leadership," said Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub.

India's AI market is poised to reach $17 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 25-35 per cent, according to reports.

Rahul Paith, CEO of MATH, said that the centre marks a significant milestone in "our journey towards harnessing the potential of AI and ML to drive innovation and create impact".

MATH unveils cutting-edge facilities including a mini data centre with GPU capabilities, a learning management system (LMS) for AI education, and robust data infrastructure to support diverse AI applications.

T-Hub (Technology Hub) is based in Hyderabad and has nurtured over 3,000 startups, which have raised $1.9 billion in investments, it said.

