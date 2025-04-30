Dynamic curriculum, continuous evolution of training modules key to stay relevant: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, April 30 Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday called for a dynamic curriculum even as the governance landscape is changing rapidly.

Singh also stressed the need to make continuous evolution in public administration training modules.

This will help meet the rapidly changing requirements driven by emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing, he said while delivering the Convocation Address of the 50th Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA) at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

“What is relevant today may not be tomorrow. We need to learn every day to stay relevant," Singh said.

Highlighting the government’s focus on Mission Karmayogi and Viksit Bharat, the Minister said the APPPA programme has grown beyond its traditional curriculum to include exposure to aspirational districts, defence institutions, rural and urban development schemes, and India’s rich traditional knowledge systems.

He lauded the course for "integrating themes like Atmanirbhar Bharat and governance reforms".

Singh also emphasised the need for continuous learning and adaptive policy making in the face of exponential technological advancements on the road for “India@2047”.

“We mustn’t view 2047 through the prism of 2025. Change is unfolding too quickly. We need to project forward with a futuristic mindset,” he said.

Meanwhile, Singh also appreciated IIPA’s recent grassroots initiative, which began training programmes for elected Sarpanches and Panchayati Raj representatives, saying this marks a significant step in democratising capacity building.

“IIPA has now spread its wings from training senior civil servants to empowering grassroot representatives,” he said.

