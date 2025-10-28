Early identification, support can help kids with Dyslexia achieve success: Official

New Delhi, Oct 28 Dyslexia is a different way of expressing knowledge, said Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, noting that with early identification and proper support, kids with the condition can achieve success.

Kumar was speaking at the ‘Walk for Dyslexia 2025’, held in the national capital, where the Rashtrapati Bhawan and Secretariat were lit up in red. The walk was organised across the nation by the Changeinkk Foundation, UNESCO MGEIP, Orkids Foundation, and Soch Foundation to spread awareness on Dyslexia.

Dyslexia is a learning difficulty that affects reading, writing, and spelling, resulting from differences in how the brain processes language. October is observed as Dyslexia Awareness Month.

Kumar stressed the need to create awareness and acceptance around Specific Learning Disabilities (SLDs), particularly Dyslexia, which remains one of the most common yet misunderstood learning differences among children.

“Every child learns differently. Dyslexia is not a limitation but a different way of understanding and expressing knowledge. With early identification, support, and empathy, children with Dyslexia can achieve remarkable success. Today’s walk is a walk for awareness, for compassion, and for inclusion,” the Secretary said.

He also underlined the crucial role of PRASHAST 2.0 -- a mobile app-based screening tool developed by NCERT, in helping schools identify children with disabilities, including Dyslexia, at an early stage.

“Early detection, coupled with greater awareness among teachers, parents, and the wider community, can make a real difference in ensuring that every child with Dyslexia receives the right support and opportunities to learn and thrive within an inclusive education system,” Kumar said.

The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme has undertaken several measures to strengthen early screening, identification, and support for children with SLDs, including Dyslexia.

These include the implementation of PRASHAST 2, the inclusion of dedicated modules on inclusive education in the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) to strengthen pre-service teacher preparation.

Further, the government has also provided customised learning support, including teaching learning material, necessary aids and appliances/assistive devices (text-to-speech / reading tools, etc.), accommodation and therapeutic support for children with SLD (Dyslexia).

Block-level screening and identification camps are also held across States and UTs to ensure timely diagnosis and certification.

According to global estimates, Dyslexia affects one in every five individuals globally. In India, around 12.15 per cent of all children with Special Needs (CwSN) enrolled in schools have been reported to have SLDs, which may include children with Dyslexia, as per government data.

