Eat right, stay active, and manage stress to lower risk of strokes: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Oct 29 Eating right, staying active, and managing stress can help lower the risk of strokes, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on World Stroke Day on Wednesday.

World Stroke Day is observed every year on October 29 to raise awareness of the prevention and treatment of the condition, and ensure better care and support for survivors. The theme this year is 'Every Minute Counts'.

Nadda pointed out that although strokes can occur suddenly, they are preventable with lifestyle changes.

“Today, we observe World Stroke Day, a day that gives us an opportunity to raise awareness about stroke prevention and the importance of a healthy lifestyle,” the Health Minister shared in a post on the social media platform X.

“Strokes can occur suddenly, but many are preventable through small, consistent, healthy choices.

Strokes occur when blood flow to the brain is interrupted. During the attack, brain cells die every second; thus, early medical help, within 4.5 hours -- known as the Golden Hour -- is key to boosting survival.

If not treated immediately within the window, it can lead to permanent brain damage and disability.

Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav highlighted the importance of a healthy lifestyle to avoid the risk of stroke.

“On the occasion of World Stroke Day, an important message: A healthy lifestyle is the best remedy for stroke. Eat well, stay active, and manage stress. Take responsibility for your health!” he said on X.

The World Health Organization called out the need to quit smoking and alcohol to reduce the risk of stroke. The UN health body also urged controlling blood pressure and cholesterol, managing diabetes, maintaining a healthy weight, eating healthy, and exercising regularly for 30 minutes a day to ward off the risk of stroke.

Strokes impact 12 million people annually and cause over 7 million deaths worldwide. However, up to 90 per cent of cases of strokes are preventable via lifestyle modifications like quitting smoking, blood pressure control, and exercise.

