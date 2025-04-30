Electronic Arts Layoffs: American Video Game Company Sack Over 300 Employees, Cancels 'Titanfall' Release

The US-based video game firm Electronic Arts (EA) has laid off more than 300 of its employees to prioritise long-term growth, as per the company's spokesperson. “As part of our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities, we’ve made select changes within our organization that more effectively aligns teams and allocates resources in service of driving future growth,” an EA spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday, April 29.

The spokesperson, whose name is kept secret, said that the company is treating its employees with care and respect during the layoff process. “We are treating our people with care and respect throughout this process, working to minimize impacts by helping affected employees explore new opportunities within the company when possible and providing support during the transition,” Variety reported.

The job cuts were made at EA-owned developer Respawn Entertainment, the unit developing Titanfall and one more project, as per the post shared by Respawn on X (formerly Twitter). The layoffs largely affected the teams working on the games Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi.

"At Respawn, bold ideas, creative risks, and passionate storytelling have always defined who we are. That spirit has carried us through incredible highs - and sometimes through difficult changes, too," said company in a statement issued on X.

"As we sharpen our focus for the future, we've made the decision to step away from two early-stage incubation projects and make some targeted team adjustments across Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi. These decisions aren't easy, and we are deeply grateful to every teammate affected - their creativity and contributions have helped build Respawn into what it is today. We're offering meaningful support to those impacted, including exploring new opportunities within EA," the company stated further.

"Looking ahead, our commitment to player-first experiences remains unchanged. Innovation has always been at the core of Respawn's identity, and it continues to drive how we build the future - from evolving live experiences to crafting new worlds and stories," the statement continued.

"For Apex Legends, that means not just delivering competitive, innovative seasons - but expanding what Apex can be. While the team will continue to refine gameplay and bring new ideas to upcoming seasons, we're also investing in what's next for the franchise - exploring bold experiences that push the boundaries of competitive play while staying true to the spirit of competition, creativity, and integrity that our community expects."

"Within the Star Wars universe, we're excited to keep building new stories — with the next chapter of the Star Wars Jedi series aiming to raise the bar again for storytelling and gameplay. To everyone who has been part of our journey — past, present, and future - thank you for making Respawn what it is. We carry your legacy with us into everything we create next," the statement concluded.