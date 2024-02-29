Elon Musk announces new 'pinned post' visibility feature on X, says "change coming to algorithm"

California [US], February 29 : Elon Musk on Thursday announced a new user feature on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Musk said the platform's recommendation algorithm will ensure that all of a user's followers see their pinned post every 48 hours.

A change is coming to our recommendation algorithm that will ensure that all your followers see your pinned posts. This only applies to one pinned post every ~48 hours to prevent gaming of the system. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024

As a failsafe to deter "gaming of the system," Musk also revealed that this will only apply for one pinned post every two days.

He added, "This only applies to one pinned post every 48 hours to prevent gaming of the system."

On February 21, Musk posted on X, "When you pin a post, it is now automatically added to your highlights section. Soon, we will adjust the algorithm to prioritize showing pinned posts to your followers. This will only work once per day to prevent gaming of the system."

As the platform continues to evolve, these changes are likely to reshape the way users interact with content and advertisements on X, providing more options for a personalized and seamless user experience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor