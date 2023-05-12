Elon Musk confirms hiring new CEO for Twitter

Elon Musk said on Thursday he has found a new chief executive for Twitter without naming the person, adding that he will transition to the role of chief technology officer of the social media platform within the next few weeks.

"Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!," Musk said in a tweet.Musk, who said in November he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media firm, has previously not named any prospective candidates.The billionaire said he will transition to being executive chair, along with the role of CTO, where he would oversee product, software & sysops. In February, he told a conference he anticipated finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year."