Elon Musk Explains How X's Algorithm Works, Highlights Importance of Sharing Posts

In a revealing post on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), owner and billionaire Elon Musk has shed light on how the platform's algorithm operates and the significance of users sharing content. The post offers insights into the algorithm's inner workings and the assumptions it makes based on user interactions.

Musk explained that the X algorithm operates on the premise that if users engage with specific content, they are likely to want to see more of that type of content. He explained that one of the strongest signals the algorithm uses is when users forward posts to their friends, as it assumes the user appreciates the content since sharing it requires effort.

However, Musk said that the algorithm currently fails to understand the actual reason behind a user sharing content. He stated that if a user forwards a post to their friends because they are outraged by the content, the algorithm is not yet advanced enough to recognise his intent for sharing.

"Unfortunately, if the actual reason you forwarded the content to friends was because you were outraged by it, we are currently not smart enough to realize that," Musk said.