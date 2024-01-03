Elon Musk launches 'Starlink Direct-to-Phone' satellites

San Francisco [US], January 3 : Elon Musk has announced the launch of Starlink Direct-to-Phone satellites.

Musk shared a video on X on Wednesday and wrote, "First launch of Starlink Direct-to-Phone satellites."

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1742393908183650382

Musk also reshared the 'SpaceX' post and wrote, "This will allow for mobile phone connectivity anywhere on Earth. Note, this only supports 7 MB per beam and the beams are very big, so while this is a great solution for locations with no cellular connectivity, it is not meaningfully competitive with existing terrestrial cellular networks."

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1742396904619581642

"The six @Starlink satellites on this mission with direct-to-cell capability will further global connectivity and help to eliminate dead zones - http://direct.starlink.com," SpaceX's post read.

Starlink Direct-to-Phone satellites will provide mobile phone access anywhere on Earth and also a solution for areas without cellular coverage.

The major goal of the first-ever direct-to-cell satellite by Musk's company is to give people high-speed network access in remote and rural locations where other networks have issues.

Internet access and cell phone service are expected to be quicker and more dependable. Starlink is a satellite network developed by Musk's space flight company SpaceX to provide low-cost internet to remote and interior locations.

