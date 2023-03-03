Email ids created with PMO.in domain name, CBI lodges FIR

New Delhi, March 3 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against the users of three email IDs for using PMO.in as their domain name.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) lodged a complaint in this respect on the basis of which the CBI filed the FIR under section 170 and 419 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The accused who created email IDs using the PMO.in as their domain name sent emails to different persons. It came into the notice of the Prime Ministers' Office and they decided to take action against the culprits as the matter was serious in nature," a CBI official said.

The official said that three email IDs were pradeep.s@pm.o.in, hetal-gandhi@pmo.in, and indradeep.ghosh@pmo.in and they were trying to find out who were the accused behind the matter.

