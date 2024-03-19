Emotional intelligence is key for women empowerment, says 'Missile Woman' of India

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 19 Dr Tessy Thomas, often referred to as the ‘Missile Woman of India’, said that in an age of scientific advancement, women need emotional intelligence to empowered themselves.

Thomas is former Director General of Aeronautical Systems, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

She made this remark while delivering a lecture on 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress', as part of the lecture series organised to mark International Women's Day 2024 celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here.

The 'Missile Woman' of India referred to women's strengths, and said that though women possess unique capabilities of dedication, responsibility, commitment, and passion; and that their emotional intelligence has to be strengthened to tackle situations that arise in their distinct careers.

"Emotional intelligence is the ability to simultaneously react by keeping one's feelings and responding to others reasonably in challenging situations," she said.

"A woman has to be self-empathetic, self-esteemed, fully committed and aware of situations along with her technical knowhow and leadership qualities. Then she can be an empowered person," added the first woman scientist to head a missile project in India.

According to her, a woman's intuitive capability and self-confidence are of great importance to her growth.

Noting that there are a lot of opportunities for women within DRDO, she said that her association with her illustrious peers and personalities like APJ Abdul Kalam instilled in her ample courage and motivation to work.

Commenting on giving equality and respect to the girl child, she said that it has to start within the family to progress in educational institutions, and should be promoted at career level.

Currently the Vice Chancellor of Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumarakovil, Tamil Nadu, Thomas was the Project Director for the Agni-IV missile in DRDO and the Project Director (Mission) for the long-range AGNI-5 system.

