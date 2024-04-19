Environment-tech sector in India raised $7.3 billion in funding to date

New Delhi, April 19 The environment-tech sector in India has raised $7.3 billion in total funding to date, a report showed on Friday.

The country’s environmental technology funding saw substantial growth between 2018 and 2022, surging from $0.23 billion to $2.47 billion, as per data by Tracxn, a leading market intelligence platform.

India’s share in global funding was 7 per cent in 2022, the highest since 2011.

Environment tech funding in the country peaked in 2022 at $2.47 billion. However, it experienced a decline to $1.68 billion in 2023, a 32 per cent decrease from 2022.

As of the first three months of 2024, the funding stands at $0.24 billion.

Despite the global increase in funding, India's share remained consistently low, ranging from 0 per cent to 7 per cent. Bengaluru ($2.7 billion) tops the list in this space in terms of all-time city-wise funding, followed by Delhi ($1.2 billion) and Mumbai ($942 million).

"This space has seen 14 initial public offerings (IPOs) and 25 acquisitions to date. Only five companies reported more than $100 million rounds in 2023," the findings showed.

One unicorn has also emerged in India in this space -- Ola Electric.

