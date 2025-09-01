eSIM Scam in India: I4C Warns Mobile Users About Rising Fraud - Here’s How to Stay Safe

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an alert about a new eSIM fraud that targets mobile users. The agency said scam is so dangerous that criminals can steal money from bank accounts without requiring OTPs or ATM details. In a recent case, fraudsters used this method to withdraw Rs 4 lakh from a victim’s account.

ATM & UPI Blocked… Yet ₹4 Lakh Vanished!



A new eSIM scam is here, fraudsters hijack your mobile number and steal OTPs to empty your bank account.



Stay Safe:

✅ Never trust unknown calls/links

✅ Always activate eSIM yourself pic.twitter.com/hK6FrJ1XIo — CyberDost I4C (@Cyberdost) August 29, 2025

How the eSIM Scam Works

According to I4C, fraudsters first call the victim and send a fake eSIM activation link. When the victim clicks the link, their physical SIM automatically converts into an eSIM. The phone then loses its original SIM function, and network signals stop.

After this, the victim stops receiving calls and text messages. All messages and bank OTPs are redirected to the fraudsters’ eSIM. Using these OTPs, criminals can complete bank transactions and steal money without interference.

How to Protect Yourself

I4C advised users to follow these precautions:

Do not trust calls or links from unknown numbers.

Only initiate the process through your telecom operator’s official channels

If your phone suddenly loses network signals, contact your bank and mobile service provider immediately.

Why the Concern Has Grown

I4C was established in January 2020 under the Ministry of Home Affairs to tackle cybercrime. With the rise of digital transactions and the growing number of smartphone users, such frauds are increasing rapidly. The government issued this warning to make users aware of the new eSIM scam.