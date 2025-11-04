ESTIC2025 marked by India’s big deep-tech leap: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 4 The Emerging Science Technology Innovation Conclave, ESTIC 2025, is marked by India’s big deep-tech leap, said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday.

ESTIC 2025 is being held from 3-5 November at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It will bring together over 3,000 participants from academia, research institutions, industry and government, along with Nobel Laureates, eminent scientists, innovators and policymakers.

Taking to social media platform X, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted three pathbreaking innovations, developed by Indian innovators with the support of the Department of Science & Technology.

The innovations are “QSIP: India’s own quantum security chip; 25-qubit QPU: India’s first quantum computing chip, powering the future of computation; and CAR-T Cell Therapy: India’s 1st indigenous cancer cell therapy 2 chips + 1 therapy”, Singh posted on X.

These are “powerful breakthroughs that mark India’s rise as a global science and technology powerhouse,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Singh listed India’s achievements in science and innovation in the last decade under the leadership of PM Modi.

“Prime Minister, you gave the highest priority to science and innovation. You made the people of the country realise and explained that the path to progress in the 21st century passes through the goals of science and innovation. You also explained to the people of the country that it is necessary to reach the peak of developed India,” the Minister said.

“You called for Startup India and Standup India from the Red Fort. And as soon as we saw, we reached 1,70,000 and became the third highest in the world. You called for Gaganyaan from the Red Fort.

“You called for biotechnology Bio E3 from the Red Fort. You called for a vaccine from the Red Fort. You called for Deep Ocean Mission from the Red Fort,” Singh said.

Singh noted that the ‘ESTIC 2025’ is a stage for young innovators, startups, and researchers to showcase innovative solutions, find mentorship, and connect with industry and stakeholders.

With its theme Imagine, Innovate, Inspire, the event will herald the last leg of India's journey to destination 2047, he added.

