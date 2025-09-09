EU lists 102 new Indian fishery establishments for exports: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 9 In a significant development for India's seafood industry, the European Union (EU) has listed 102 new Indian fishery establishments for export from India to EU member countries, the government said on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this significant expansion reflects the growing confidence in India's food safety and quality assurance systems and marks a major step forward in enhancing market access for Indian seafood products specially aquaculture shrimps and Cephalopods (Squid, Cuttle fish and Octopus).

This follows a series of meetings in EU and New Delhi in which Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Senior Officials of Department of Commerce participated, resulting in confidence on Indian robust official control mechanisms implemented by the Export Inspection Council (EIC).

Indian seafood exports meet stringent international standards, particularly those laid down by the EU.

This reflects India's commitment to food safety, traceability, and compliance with EU regulations and strengthens India's position as a trusted supplier of high-quality seafood.

This is expected to boost export volumes, generate employment, and enhance foreign exchange earnings.

“This development is expected to significantly enhance India's seafood exports to the European Union, which is one of the most lucrative and quality-sensitive markets globally. With the inclusion of these new establishments, exporters across various coastal states and UTs will now have greater opportunities to tap into EU demand, diversify their product offerings, and strengthen trade relationships,” said the ministry.

The Department of Commerce has reiterated its commitment to supporting exporters through policy facilitation, infrastructure development, and capacity building.

The EIC and EIAS continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring that Indian seafood products adhere to international norms, thereby safeguarding public health and enhancing India's global reputation.

This is in line with the overall environment of optimism and greater confidence by the two sides in each other’s product standards.

