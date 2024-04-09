EV firm Ultraviolette unveils industry-1st coverage up to 8 lakh kms for F77 e-bike

Bengaluru, April 9 Global EV company Ultraviolette Automotive on Tuesday announced an industry-leading battery and drivetrain warranty structure for its flagship electric motorcycle called F77 that offers coverage spanning up to 800,000 kms.

The new warranty initiative includes three packages -- UV Care, UV Care+ and UV Care Max.

While the km coverage on UV Care and UV Care+ has been doubled, the UV Care Max now offers eight times more km limit for F77 e-bike, the company said in a statement.

“The introduction of the new warranty structure for battery and drivetrain is underpinned by rigorous efforts in battery engineering, including meticulous validation processes spanning five levels of safety, and future-ready battery technology,” said Niraj Rajmohan, CTO and Co-founder, Ultraviolette.

One of the F77 test motorcycles recently clocked 100,000 kms, retaining over 95 per cent of its original rated capacity.

Following recent testing, this same motorcycle showcased an exceptional IDC (Indian driving cycle) range, delivering 304 kms on a single charge with nearly Rs 441,000 worth of fuel savings, according to the company.

“Over the last seven years, we have significantly advanced battery technology and standards. With this new offering, the F77 will not just be fast and capable but also be reassuring to own,” said Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder, Ultraviolette.

Ultraviolette (UV) is an innovator in future-ready electric vehicle platforms and battery technology.

The company is backed by global investors, including Lingotto (a subsidiary of EXOR N.V.), Qualcomm Ventures, Zoho Corporation, TVS Motor and Speciale Invest.

