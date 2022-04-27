EV maker Dispatch to launch purpose-built scooter in 2023

New Delhi, April 27 Homegrown e-scooter manufacturer Dispatch on Wednesday announced that it is all set to launch its first purpose-built scooter in the first quarter of 2023.

The company said that the upcoming e-scooter, designed to enable shared and commercial applications, is the first purpose-built solution that is said to be tougher, reliable and adaptable for better unit economics and higher profitability.

"Fleets are currently stuck with vehicles designed for personal ownership, without the right infrastructure or relevant services under one unified ecosystem," Rajit Arya, Co-Founder and CEO, Dispatch Vehicles, said in a statement.

"This is a problem that directly affects the earnings, efficiencies and experience of gig economy workers and fleets alike; hence, becoming a barrier in the transition to electric vehicles," Arya added.

The Dispatch e-scooter will enable new business models with the flexibility to pivot when business demands, all without replacing the fleet.

"With the Dispatch e-Scooter, we plan to change the fleet dynamics for last-mile mobility making it more profitable," Arya said.

The company mentioned that the e-scooter will look to overcome the mobility challenges faced by delivery partners and fleet owners.

