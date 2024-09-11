Every device in the world will have an Indian-made chip: PM Modi

Greater Noida, Sep 11 Our dream is that every device in the world will have an Indian-made chip and 100 per cent of electronic manufacturing should happen in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the ‘Semicon India 2024’ at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, PM Modi said the meaning of chips in India is not just limited to technology but is a medium to fulfil the aspirations of crores of citizens.

Underlining that India is a huge consumer of such chips, he emphasised that the world’s finest digital public infrastructure (DPI) was built upon it.

"This small chip is doing big things to ensure last-mile delivery in India. Be it India's UPI, Rupay Card, Digi Locker or Digi Yatra, multiple digital platforms have become a part of the everyday life of the people of India," the Prime Minister noted.

Stressing that the country is set to play a big role in driving the global semiconductor industry, he highlighted that the government is offering 50 per cent financial support for setting up semiconductor manufacturing facilities, with state governments also playing a key role in this effort.

Because of these policies, he said, India has attracted investments worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in a very short time and many more projects are in the pipeline.

PM Modi also revealed plans to establish a semiconductor research centre at the Indian Institute of Space Sciences, in collaboration with IITs, to produce not only high-tech chips for today but also next-generation chips.

The Prime Minister also urged those who question India’s focus on semiconductors to study the success of the Digital India Mission.

For the success of Digital India, the Prime Minister said that necessary reforms and infrastructure were initiated to make mobile handsets and data affordable in India.

With India’s electronics sector now valued at over $150 billion, the Prime Minister outlined a larger goal to grow the country’s electronics sector to $500 billion and create 6 million jobs by the end of this decade.

"Our goal is that 100 per cent of electronic manufacturing should happen in India. India will make semiconductor chips and the finished product too," said the Prime Minister.

Whether it is mobile manufacturing, electronics, or semiconductors, "our focus is clear — we want to build a world that doesn’t stop or pause in times of crisis but keeps moving forward," PM Modi emphasised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor