EVs driving India's growth in clean mobility & jobs: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 21 Electric vehicles (EVs) are driving India’s next growth story from environmental protection to employment creation, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said on Sunday

Visiting the Electric Vehicle (EV) Expo at Bharat Mandapam here, the minister toured multiple stalls at the exhibition and took note of the rapid advancements being made by Indian manufacturers in electric vehicles, components and clean mobility technologies. He appreciated the growing confidence and capability of indigenous EV companies, terming the sector a key pillar of India’s transition towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future.

Addressing the media, Dr Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, right from the beginning, sought to create widespread public awareness about environmental protection and e-mobility, while highlighting the new technological options available globally. He said India is not only benefiting from these global innovations but is also emerging as an active participant in this transformative journey towards clean energy and sustainable transport.

The minister drew a parallel between reforms in the clean energy ecosystem and recent policy initiatives, noting that the passage of the SHANTI Bill, 2025, to promote private participation in nuclear energy reflects the government’s holistic approach to strengthening clean and reliable energy sources. He said electric mobility similarly aligns with the global shift towards clean energy while meeting India’s developmental and environmental goals.

Highlighting the user-friendly nature of electric vehicles, Dr Singh said EVs offer significant ease of driving compared to conventional vehicles, with reduced physical effort and simplified operations. He underlined the versatility of EVs, noting their expanding use across segments such as ambulances, e-rickshaws, passenger vehicles and commercial applications, making them suitable for diverse mobility needs.

The minister emphasised that electric mobility is not only vital from the perspective of transportation, environment and clean energy, but is also emerging as a powerful engine of entrepreneurship, employment and livelihoods, particularly for the youth. He said the ecosystem created under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has enabled young entrepreneurs to start EV-related ventures with modest investments, supported by technical and financial assistance from the government, and scale them into high-turnover enterprises within a short span of time.

He stressed the need for greater outreach and awareness among young people about opportunities in the EV sector, adding that electric mobility represents a promising pathway for innovation-driven growth, self-reliance and sustainable development.

The EV Expo, being held at Bharat Mandapam, brings together leading electric vehicle manufacturers, startups, technology providers and policy stakeholders on a common platform to showcase innovations, exchange ideas and accelerate India’s journey towards clean and smart mobility, in line with the Make in India and Viksit Bharat vision.

