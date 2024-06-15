Exercise in evening hours improves glucose regulation, finds study

New Delhi, June 15 For people at risk of developing insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes, here is some good news. Physical activity in the evening has been found to improve glucose regulation, especially in overweight and obese adults.

The results of the new study, published in the journal Obesity, showed that accumulating more moderate-to-vigorous physical activity in the evening -- between 6 p.m. and 12 midnight -- appears to have a positive effect on glucose regulation in men and women who are overweight or obese.

“Choosing the ideal time of day seems to be an emerging strategy to enhance the benefits of physical activity on glucose metabolism, especially for those with insulin resistance or at risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” the researchers note.

In addition, the benefits of physical activity are greater in people who have some form of impaired glucose metabolism, such as elevated levels of glucose or fasting insulin resistance, according to scientists from the University of Granada (UGR) in Spain.

The results were similar for both men and women.

A total of 186 overweight or obese adults (50 per cent of whom were women) with an average age of 47 years took part in the study.

These participants wore an accelerometer and a continuous glucose monitor for 14 days in order to measure their physical activity and glucose levels 24 hours a day.

The results highlight the importance of considering the time of day when prescribing physical activity.

“This information may be crucial in improving the effectiveness of exercise interventions in these groups,” the authors noted.

It was previously unknown whether being more active at a particular time of day (morning, afternoon or evening) could maximise the cardio-metabolic benefits of physical activity.

