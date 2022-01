Experience shared essence of patriotism with Snapchat this Republic Day

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat is all set to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day with some exciting new lenses and filters.

Snapchatters across the country can bring alive their patriotic spirit with some cool new lenses, geofilters, stickers, Bitmojis, Bitmoji geofilters, and hyperlocal geofilters.

As health and safety continue to be a top priority, we may end up missing our usual flag hoisting rituals and other local celebrations. However, we can stay connected with our friends and family, and experience the shared essence of patriotism via Snapchat's lenses.

The new lenses give Snapchatters their very own cap decorated with the tricolour and wishes those who view it a 'Happy Republic Day'.

There will also be a section in Lens Explorer dedicated to all the community-made Republic Day special lenses for Snapchatters in India to celebrate together. Localizing the app experience for the Indian Snapchatter community has been a constant focus. To commemorate one of the first noteworthy, national moments of 2022, Snap has introduced multiple engaging innovations to compliment the Republic Day AR lenses.

To further encourage the community to experience the shared essence of Republic Day, Snap will run an influencer campaign with creators from all over the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

