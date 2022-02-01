Exynos 2200 added to Netflix's list of compatible chipsets

San Francisco, Feb 1 Netflix has added Samsung's upcoming flagship chipset 'Exynos 2200 SoC' on its list of supported chipsets, which will power the Galaxy S22 smartphones.

To stream HD content anywhere, a decent amount of processing power is required, and according to Netflix, the Exynos 2200 fits that profile, which is why it has made its way to the list, reports WccFTech.

Along with Exynos 2200, the company also added Exynos 2100 which powers Galaxy S21 phones.

The Exynos 2200's closest competitors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and MediaTek's Dimensity 9000, were not included in the Netflix list.

Netflix recently announced that all of Google's 2021 Pixel phones, including the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro can now access HD and HDR streams on supported content.

These phones can now access HD and HDR streams on supported content. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have only been out since late 2021, but the 5a launched in August, and it's just now getting HD Netflix, reports Android Police.

HDR is becoming a standard among the top streaming services, and thus, OEMs are fixing up their phones with HDR displays.

