Fact Check: Meta to shut down Facebook and Instagram in India?

Facebook was renamed in October last year, and is now known as Meta. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that his company Facebook should be known to the world as Metaverse, not as a social media company. But the world does not seem to be interested in the new name of the company. Even after the new name, the controversy has not left the company behind. Meta said in a statement that if European users were not allowed to share data with other countries, they would have to suspend their services. Meta has said that not sharing users' data is affecting their services. The company displays ads to users based on user data.

Meta has made it clear that it will accept the new terms of 2022, but if the data transfer facility is not available, many services, including Facebook and Instagram, will have to be shut down. Until now, Meta has been storing data from European users on American servers. But the new terms prohibit data sharing.

So services in Europe will have to be shut down

Meta has told the Securities and Exchange Commission that users in Europe will have to shut down their services unless a new framework for services is developed as soon as possible. Under EU law, user data should not be in the United States, but META is asking permission to share user data. Zuckerberg also wants to store user data from Europe on American servers.

Previously, European data was transferred to US servers under the Privacy Shield Act, but the law was overturned by a European court in July 2020. In addition to the Privacy Shield, Meta US is also using the terms of the Standard Contractual Clauses Agreement to store European users' data on servers, but this is also under investigation in many countries, including Europe.

Meta to shut down Facebook and Instagram in India?

The only statement from Meta is to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe. So even if the company and the administration are not involved in the data sharing issue, Facebook and Instagram can only be shut down in Europe. It will not affect the company's service in India. However, the question of data of Indian users may arise and the company will have to answer it.