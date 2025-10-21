Farmers embrace innovation, clean energy under PM Modi's leadership: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 21 Farmers are embracing innovation and clean energy under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

The minister shared a success story of a farmer generating 25,000 units of electricity through solar in his crop field while growing crops under solar panels.

"25,000 units of electricity are generated daily from the solar panels above, while lush crops flourish in the same fields below -- a shining example of how India’s farmers are embracing innovation and clean energy under the visionary leadership of PM Modi," Joshi wrote on his official X account.

Earlier, the minister said that India added a record 25 GW of renewable capacity in the April-September period this year and with approximately 125 GW of solar capacity, India is now the world's third largest solar producer.

“India achieves a historic feat in clean energy with a record 25GW renewable capacity added in April-September 2025 (H1FY26), led by solar power. This milestone reflects PM Narendra Modi’s vision for a brighter, sustainable future, as the nation accelerates its journey to global leadership in renewables,” the minister stated.

As the country accelerates its journey to global leadership in renewables, this milestone reflects PM Modi's vision for a brighter, sustainable future, he added.

The nation has surpassed 50 per cent of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources, meeting its renewable energy goals five years ahead of schedule.

The minister stated that India's success story is about the people, not just the numbers, during the opening ceremony for the 8th session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) assembly, which is set to take place in the nation's capital from October 27 to 30.

