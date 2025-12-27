Fathers’ microplastic exposure may raise risk of diabetes in daughters: Study

New Delhi, Dec 27 A father’s exposure to microplastics can trigger metabolic dysfunctions in children, with daughters more at risk of developing diabetes, according to animal studies.

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles (less than 5 millimetres) resulting from the breakdown of consumer products and industrial waste.

While microplastics have already been detected in human reproductive systems, the study, published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, is the first to bridge the gap between paternal exposure to microplastics and the long-term health of the next generation.

“Our discovery opens a new frontier in environmental health, shifting the focus toward how both parents’ environments contribute to the health of their children,” said lead author Changcheng Zhou, Professor of biomedical sciences in the University of California, Riverside’s School of Medicine.

“These findings from a mouse study likely have implications for humans. Men planning to have children should consider reducing their exposure to harmful substances like microplastics to protect both their health and that of their future children,” Zhou added.

For the study, the team induced metabolic disorders -- such as increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, and excess body fat -- in mouse models by feeding them a high-fat diet.

The findings showed that female offspring of male mice exposed to microplastics were significantly more susceptible to metabolic disorders than offspring of unexposed fathers, despite all offspring being fed the same high-fat diet.

“The exact reasons for this sex-specific effect are still unclear,” Zhou said.

“In our study, female offspring developed diabetic phenotypes. We observed upregulation of pro-inflammatory and pro-diabetic genes in their livers -- genes previously linked to diabetes. These changes were not seen in male offspring,” the researcher added.

While male offspring did not develop diabetes, they showed a slight yet significant decrease in fat mass. Female offspring showed decreased muscle mass alongside increased diabetes, the team said.

Zhou emphasized that the study suggests the impact of plastic pollution is not limited to the individual exposed; it may leave a biological imprint that predisposes children to chronic diseases.

