Fever FM to shut down due to 'evolving trends' in media, may come in new avatar

New Delhi, Jan 30 HT Media Group-owned radio station Fever FM on Tuesday announced to shut down its operations due to "evolving trends" in the media industry.

According to sources, this appears to be a rebranding exercise for the FM channel by the company. The announcement was made through the radio station’s LinkedIn page.

"It is with a heavy heart we bring to you this urgent announcement. You, our partners and our listeners have been with us through our ups and downs and our thick and thin but we must make this decision for all," Fever FM wrote in a LinkedIn post.

In a video attached with the announcement, Ramesh Menon, chief executive officer at Fever FM, said: "We made this difficult decision to shut down our station. This decision comes after careful consideration and is due to the evolving trends in the media industry."

Later, some reports surfaced saying the radio station is not winding up operations but moving to a new digital home.

Menon further posted that the media industry is constantly evolving, and it's challenging to keep up with the changes and trends and stay relevant.

“At Fever, we've reached a critical juncture in our product life cycle where we must make some tough decisions. Introspection is key, and we're embracing this change to come out stronger. We thank our creators, employees, advertisers and partners for their support during our journey over the last decade,” he wrote.

Fever Network was launched in 2006 and currently operates 22 stations in 15 locations across India. The Fever Network includes Fever FM, Radio One, Radio Nasha, and Punjabi Fever.

