Fight HMPV with hydration & nutrition, no antibiotics needed: Dr Randeep Guleria

New Delhi, Jan 7 There is no role of antibiotics in treating the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory illness currently seeing an uptick in the country, said former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, on Tuesday asking people to maintain proper hydration, and eat nutritious food.

Speaking to IANS, Guleria, Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Medanta Gurugram, said the virus is not new and causes only mild infection.

“HMPV is not novel, it’s an old virus. It has been there for some time. Viruses usually cause mild illness, but in extremes of age, in infants and young children and the elderly or those with comorbidities, it can cause pneumonia, in young and old, which can lead to breathing issues, as well as hospitalisation,” Guleria said.

“The virus itself is usually self-limiting, and you just need symptomatic treatment. Take medicine for fever, keep hydration, and have good nutrition,” he added, while asking people to avoid going to crowded places to curb the infection from spreading.

So far, seven cases of HMPV -- Karnataka (2), Gujarat (1), and Tamil Nadu (2) have been reported. All the cases were detected in young children ranging from 3 months old to 13 years old. However, it can occur in anyone because it is a droplet infection like influenza, said the doctor.

“Treatment is mainly symptomatic. The need is to maintain good hydration, paracetamol, or any medication to decrease the fever and body aches. And if you have any other symptoms like cough and cold, an anti-allergic can be taken to decrease your, allergic symptoms like cold and cough,” said the noted pulmonologist.

“There is no specific antiviral drug which should be taken. There is no role of taking antibiotics because it is a viral infection,” he added, noting that infection control is very important.

He also advised people to regularly wash hands and maintain cough etiquettes.

