FIIs withdraw $2.9 billion from Indian equities in July; IT sector leads outflows

Mumbai, Aug 7 Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) withdrew the highest amount of money from the IT sector in India during the month of July, worth $2.3 billion, said a report on Thursday.

In July, FIIs were net sellers to the tune of $2.9 billion, while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of $7.1 billion in the Indian equity market, according to report from JM Financial Institutional Securities.

FII outflows were highest in IT at $2.3 billion, followed by BSFI sector at $671 million. Realty ($450 million), auto ($412 million), oil and gas ($372 million), and durables ($302 million) also witnessed significant outflows.

FII inflows were led by metals ($388 million), services ($347 million), FMCG ($175 million), telecom ($169 million) and chemicals ($130 million).

Indian benchmark index Nifty fell 3 per cent montn-on-month, after a 3.1 per cent rise in June 2025. FIIs turned net sellers after four consecutive months of being net buyers. Until July 10, FIIs were net buyers, purchasing equities to the tune of $0.4 billion, after which they turned net sellers offloading equities worth $3.2 billion over the rest of the month, the report said.

The top five sectors in which FIIs held Indian equities were BFSI, IT, energy and gas, auto, and pharma, which accounted for 60 per cent of FII holdings.

Pharma and Auto exhibited a marginal sequential increase, whereas IT and oil and gas experienced a decline.

On Wednesday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net sold Rs 4,999 crore worth of Indian equities, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought Rs 6,794 crore worth of shares. US President Donald Trump has declared a further 25 per cent tariff on India, bringing the total tariffs to 50 per cent, effective August 27. The tariffs were raised under the pretext that India was "fuelling" Russia's war machine via its imports of Russian crude oil.

