FirstCry’s Q4 net loss widens to Rs 111.5 crore in March quarter

New Delhi, May 26 Brainbees Solutions Ltd, the parent company of FirstCry, on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 111.5 crore in the March quarter (Q4 FY25), that widened from Rs 43.2 crore from the year-ago period.

The mother and child care e-commerce platform FirstCry reported a loss of Rs 14.7 crore in the previous quarter 0Q3).

In a stock exchange filing, the company reported loss for the full financial year (FY25) at Rs 264.8 crore, 18 per cent down from a loss of Rs 321.5 crore in the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations went up 16 per cent to Rs 1,930.3 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 1,668.9 crore last year. For the full year, it clocked a consolidated operational revenue of Rs 7,810.1 crore, up 19 per cent from Rs 6,550 crore in FY24.

According to the company's investor presentation, “We are very happy to report that India Multi-channel business turned PAT and Free Cash Flow positive in FY25. We remain very optimistic and will keep working hard to deliver on both growth and profitability expansion for all business segments”.

FirstCry’s board has also approved a small additional investment in its subsidiary Globalbees Brands. The board also approved additional investment to support FirstCry’s international expansion.

“The board and Audit Committee in their respective meetings held on March 25, 2025, approved to make investment in Globalbees Brands Private Limited (Globalbees), a subsidiary of the Company, by way of subscription to Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares, in one or more tranches, for an amount not exceeding Rs. 1,46,00,00,000,” said the firm.

GlobalBees operates on a Thrasio-style model focused on acquiring and scaling smaller ecommerce brands, with Brainbees holding a 50.73 per cent stake.

Brainbees' shares ended 0.52 per cent higher at Rs 375.75 apiece on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor