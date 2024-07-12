Flexi staffing industry rose over 15 pc, 220K flexible jobs created in FY24: Report

New Delhi, July 12 Flexi staffing industry increased 15.3 per cent (year-on-year) in the previous fiscal (FY24), up from 14 per cent, and about 220,000 flexible jobs were created, a new report has shown.

According to the Indian Staffing Federation's (ISF) Annual Employment Trends 2024 report, the staffing industry kept on demonstrating quarter-on-quarter growth of 2.3 per cent in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY24, adding 30,000 new flexi employment opportunities.

The federation mentioned that the total flexi workforce employed by ISF members grew to about 166,000 during the financial year.

"The market witnessed a significant improvement across most sectors," ISF President Lohit Bhatia said.

"The sectors that contributed to the growth were e-commerce, logistics and manufacturing along with healthcare, retail and energy," he added.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the growth in general flexi staffing (excluding IT flexi staffing) was fuelled by sustained demand in sectors such as FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, banking and energy. It added that the IT flexi staffing segment saw a slow recovery from the previous year, with a drop of 4.4 per cent in new flexi jobs (year-on-year) by the end of the fiscal year.

