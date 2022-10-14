FM Nirmala Sitharaman says India's 5G technology is completely indigenous

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India has launched its indigenously developed 5G infrastructure and it can be provided to other countries as well.

some of the parts in the 5G technology could be from South Korea but not from anybody else. She added that the technology is indigenous and that India is ready to share it with countries who want it, said Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The story is yet to reach the public. The 5G which we have launched in our country is completely indigenous, standalone. There could be some critical parts coming from countries like Korea, but certainly not from somebody else," Sitharaman said at the John Hopkins University event in Washington.

The 5G services were recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in select Indian cities and are likely to cover the entire nation by 2024, she said. “So, our 5G is not imported from anywhere else. It’s our own product,” she further stated.



