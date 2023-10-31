Fortinet strengthens India commitment, opens 2 new data centres

New Delhi, Oct 31 Strengthening its commitment to India, global cybersecurity company Fortinet on Tuesday announced two dedicated data centres to expand the reach and availability of its Universal SASE, AI-powered Security Services, and FortiCloud for customers across India and SAARC.

The new data centres announced are in Pune and Bengaluru and will add to the company's existing Development Centre and Support Centre investments in India.

"As Fortinet strengthens its presence with the addition of these new data centres in Pune and Bengaluru, it is well-positioned to meet the critical security challenges and enhance the security landscape in India and the broader SAARC region," Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales, India, SAARC, SEAHK & ANZ, at Fortinet, said in a statement.

According to the company, Fortinet Universal SASE converges networking and security to support today's hybrid workforce, covering network edges and microbranches to enable secure access to applications while providing high ROI through consolidation and improved digital user experience.

FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services provides market-leading, AI-enabled security capabilities to protect application content, web traffic, devices, and users wherever deployed.

"Fortinet's Universal SASE solution is a testament to our innovative approach, symbolising a paradigm shift in cybersecurity," said Kishore Reddy, SVP, Engineering and MD India, at Fortinet.

"Through these investments, we empower organisations to tackle hybrid work challenges, providing them with the essential tools and intelligence required for enhanced security and optimal user experience," he added.

In addition, FortiCloud is the platform for delivering security and security management services. It provides customers with a simple way to connect, protect, and deliver their data and applications on-premises and in the cloud.

