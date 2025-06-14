France confirms 1st locally transmitted chikungunya case in 2025

Paris, June 14 Health authorities in France have confirmed the first locally transmitted case of mosquito-borne chikungunya this year.

The Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) reported the case in the town of La Crau, located in the southern department of Var, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We refer to a case as indigenous {domestic] when a person has contracted the disease on national territory and has not travelled to a contaminated area in the 15 days prior to the onset of symptoms,” the ARS said.

A chikungunya case not linked to travel suggests mosquitoes that carry the virus are in the country.

Health authorities in the area are conducting a door-to-door survey to see if other individuals are showing symptoms of the virus.

“Immediate measures are being implemented to limit any risk of spread,” the ARS said.

Meanwhile, France's overseas territory of La Reunion is facing a significant chikungunya outbreak. Since the beginning of the year, the island has recorded 53,749 confirmed cases and 23 related deaths, according to official figures.

In view of this, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reissued a travel advisory regarding chikungunya outbreaks in several countries, including Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mayotte, Réunion, Somalia, and Sri Lanka.

“Most people infected with the chikungunya virus develop some symptoms. You can protect yourself from disease by preventing mosquito bites, which includes using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and staying in places with air conditioning or that have screens on the windows and doors,” the CDC said.

It also recommended vaccination for travellers who are visiting an area with a chikungunya outbreak.

Chikungunya is a viral illness transmitted to humans by mosquitoes carrying the virus. The symptoms include high fever; joint and muscle pain; fatigue; headaches and rashes.

Although rarely fatal, the condition is generally self-limiting, resolving within two to three days. Individuals who recover from it also acquire lifelong immunity.

However, about 1 in 1,000 cases of the disease can lead to death. So far, there is no effective antiviral treatment for it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor