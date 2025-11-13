Free WiFi Danger! Google Warns Users Against Connecting to Public Networks

If you are one of those who use public Wi-Fi available in public places like railway stations, airports, cafes or shopping malls, be careful! Technology giant Google has now issued a direct warning of serious danger for those using public Wi-Fi. Google says that these public Wi-Fi networks are completely insecure and this is a big opportunity for cybercriminals to lure people into their net.

Google has made a special mention of this danger in its recently released 'Android: Behind the Screen' report. Cybercriminals take advantage of the insecure networks of public Wi-Fi. Through this, they can easily steal sensitive information like bank account login details, private data and confidential chat messages. With the increase in mobile fraud, the use of public Wi-Fi is becoming more dangerous.

Google's clear warning

Google has clearly stated in its report that do not use public Wi-Fi for some important things. This includes banking transactions, online shopping, accessing accounts containing financial or personal information. In addition, the company has asked users to take precautions for some important things.

Huge loss to the world in cybercrime!

This warning from Google has come at a time when the number of cybercrimes in the country and the world is increasing at a rapid pace. According to Google's report, mobile scams have now become a global underground industry. This not only causes financial loss to people, but also emotional loss to a large extent. In the last one year, cybercrimes have caused a huge loss of about $ 400 billion worldwide and only a part of it has been recovered.

Tech giants say that now cybercriminals are fully organized and are running their operations like a business. From buying stolen phone numbers to sending fake delivery alerts, they are scamming people in many ways. So think twice before using public Wi-Fi and protect your confidential information.