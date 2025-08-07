From food security focus must shift towards nutritional security: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 7 From the current food security, scientists must now shift focus towards building nutritional security, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

He was speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference at ICAR PUSA to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, the pioneer of India’s Green Revolution.

Drawing inspiration from Dr. M. S. Swaminathan, the Prime Minister stated that India’s scientists now have another opportunity to create history.

“Building on the legacy of food security, the next frontier for our agricultural scientists is ensuring nutritional security for all,” PM Modi said.

“The previous generation of scientists ensured food security, stressing that the current focus must shift towards nutritional security,” he added.

The Prime Minister also called for “the large-scale promotion of bio-fortified and nutrition-rich crops to improve public health”.

He also advocated for reducing the use of chemicals in agriculture, and urged for greater promotion of natural farming, stating that more urgency and proactive efforts are required in this direction.

“21st century India is fully committed to becoming a developed nation and this goal will be achieved through the contribution of every section of society and every profession,” emphasised PM Modi.

Further, sharing the forevision of Dr Swaminathan, PM Modi noted that the eminent scientist worked on millets at a time when they were largely overlooked.

“Dr. M. S. Swaminathan believed the solutions to climate change and nutritional challenges lie in the very crops that have been forgotten,” said the Prime Minister, while also highlighting Professor Swaminathan’s focus on drought tolerance and salt tolerance in agriculture.

PM Modi recalled that years ago, Professor Swaminathan had suggested transferring the genetic qualities of mangroves into rice, which would help make crops more climate-resilient.

“Today, as climate adaptation becomes a global priority, it is evident how far-sighted Professor Swaminathan’s thinking truly was,” the PM said.

PM also Modi underlined the sanctity of food, asserting that food is life itself, and must never be disrespected or neglected.

Warning that "any crisis of food inevitably leads to a crisis of life, and when the lives of millions are endangered, global unrest becomes inevitable," the Prime Minister said, while underscoring the importance of the M. S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace in today’s world.

The Prime Minister stated that this international award will be conferred upon individuals from developing countries who have made significant contributions in the field of food security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor