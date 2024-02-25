From Google Maps to Snapchat: Top AR apps for Android

New Delhi, Feb 25 In the ever-changing world of technology, augmented reality (AR) has become a game changer by seamlessly integrating the digital and physical worlds. AR apps have taken centre stage in the Android ecosystem, spanning gaming, education, productivity, and navigation.

Here are the top AR apps for Android users.

Google Maps: Google Maps now supports augmented reality navigation, giving users a live picture of their surroundings as well as digital overlays. AR navigation simplifies walking directions by displaying arrows and directions in the real-world view through the phone's camera, ensuring you never take a wrong turn.

Pokemon GO: While not a newcomer, Pokemon GO continues to captivate users with its AR-driven gameplay. The app overlays Pokemon on the real world using the phone's camera, creating an immersive experience for players as they embark on real-world adventures to catch 'em all.

Walking Dead: Our World: It's an AR game for Android devices that uses location-based technology and is based on the popular AMC TV series, The Walking Dead. The objective of the game is to survive in a world devastated by a zombie apocalypse. To do so, players must gather resources, construct shelters, and protect themselves against zombie attacks.

Google Translate: Google Translate's AR feature allows users to point their camera at text, such as signs or menus, and see translations overlaid on the screen in real time. This is particularly useful when travelling to foreign countries where the language may be a barrier.

Snapchat: This app is a widely used messaging platform that allows you to connect with others and share pictures and videos. The app features a range of filters that can be added to your face in real time. The app constantly updates its AR offerings, keeping users engaged with new and exciting experiences.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor