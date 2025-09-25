From GreenTalks-1 to GreenTalks-4, every cohort has sown seeds of change: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, Sep 25 Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said that the GreenTalks initiative has become a powerful platform for social innovation, where young entrepreneurs are shaping Bharat’s journey of change.

“From GreenTalks-1 to GreenTalks-4, every cohort has sown seeds of change. Together, you are shaping Bharat’s social innovation journey,” Gautam Adani wrote in a post on social media platform X.

The fourth edition of Adani GreenTalks, held in Ahmedabad, brought forward startups working on transformative ideas.

This year’s cohort included Sea6 Energy, which is working on producing clean fuel from seaweed; Trestle Labs, which is using AI to help the visually impaired; Avinya Vegan Leather, which is turning crop straw into eco-leather; NemoCare, which focuses on newborn health analytics; and RecycleX, which produces eco-concrete from waste.

Gautam Adani said GreenTalks is more than just a stage -- it is a platform where dreams and ideas come alive to build a better future.

The billionaire industrialist highlighted that unlike many conventional startups, social entrepreneurs begin their journey not for profit but for the larger mission of improving society.

“Built on the belief that every fresh idea contains the blueprint for transformation, GreenTalks reminds us that growth is not linear -- it is unpredictable and often invisible. Until suddenly, a green shoot breaks through, announcing a new chapter of freedom and hope,” the Adani Group chairman said.

Gautam Adani also called upon India’s young entrepreneurs to be part of what he described as the nation’s “second freedom struggle” -- not against foreign rule, but against inequality, inertia, and indifference.

The billionaire industrialist said the goal is to build a platform where India’s innovation meets the world’s imagination, and where startups can collaborate to create a brighter, more sustainable world.

The event was also attended by Bharat Biotech Co-founder and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Krishna Ella, and National Film Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey, who inspired participants with their experiences and insights.

Gautam Adani underlined that the eventual objective is to transform GreenTalks into a living ecosystem where ideas are not bound by transactions but by a shared mission of growing with goodness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor