Galaxy Tab S8 series prices revealed ahead of launch

Seoul, Feb 4 Samsung is reportedly planning to launch three Galaxy Tab S8 tablets alongside the Galaxy S22 smartphones and now the pricing details for the upcoming tablets have been revealed.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is currently listed for pre-orders in France with a price tag of 1,699 euros for its most expensive version. This variant comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, reports GizmoChina.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ is also listed for pre-orders from another French retailer, with its 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration costing 999 euros.

Lastly, the base Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 11 inch LTPS TFT screen and is listed for a price of 970 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (SM-X906B) will have a 14.6-inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The display will have 2,960 x 1,848 px resolution (that's a 16:10 aspect ratio).

The tablet will be powered by an 11,500 mAh battery and will come with 45W fast charging support.

The panel on the Tab S8 Ultra is an OLED display, although the base Tab S8 will feature a TFT panel.

In addition, the Tab S8+ will also sport an OLED panel while every model is expected to feature support for 120Hz high refresh rate.

The device may run Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI 4.0 on top.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor