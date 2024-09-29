Gaming market for PCs, monitors to reach 69.3 million this year

New Delhi, Sep 29 The global gaming market for PCs and monitors is expected to reach 69.3 million this year, 9 per cent higher than 2023, according to a new report.

Gaming desktops, a key segment for high-end gaming and monitors, is expected to recover in 2025 as new GPUs land in stores, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).

Gaming penetration is also expected to take an increased share going forward, with gaming taking 20 per cent of the total PC and Monitor market by 2028.

In the second quarter this year, about 10.6 million units were shipped, as gaming PCs saw a modest year-over-year recovery of 2.4 per cemt.

Gaming monitor growth remained robust as monitor shipments reached nearly 6.5 million units and grew 35 per cent YoY.

According to Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at IDC, excluding economic challenges, the lull in gaming PCs has also been driven by a lack of exciting hardware and investments from both consumers and suppliers in adjacent markets such as handhelds.

Even with further market recovery in the coming quarters, the volume of gaming PCs will remain below that seen in 2021 as some consumers use other methods of gaming in conjunction with or instead of traditional gaming PCs, he added.

The gaming market for PCs and monitors will recover in 2024, after unit contractions in both 2022 and 2023, according to the IDC.

Jay Chou, research manager at IDC, said that gaming monitors hit a couple milestones in the second quarter this year.

In addition, the share of gaming within the total monitor market hit a record 20 per cent as continued price declines and diverted budgets from a slowing gaming PC landscape also helped, Chou explained.

